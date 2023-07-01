bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Short Interest Up 500.0% in June

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in bleuacacia by 395.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of bleuacacia during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in bleuacacia during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in bleuacacia in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in bleuacacia in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLEU opened at $10.26 on Friday. bleuacacia has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19.

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

