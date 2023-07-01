B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

BME has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.18) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 460 ($5.85) to GBX 550 ($6.99) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 350 ($4.45) to GBX 380 ($4.83) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 540 ($6.87) to GBX 545 ($6.93) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 525 ($6.68) to GBX 640 ($8.14) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 513.57 ($6.53).

Shares of BME opened at GBX 557 ($7.08) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,591.43 and a beta of 1.06. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 289 ($3.67) and a one year high of GBX 592.60 ($7.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 511.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 478.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,285.71%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

