BMO Capital Markets Raises Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target to C$215.00

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KXSCF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Kinaxis Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KXSCF opened at $141.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.55 and a 200-day moving average of $125.28. Kinaxis has a one year low of $94.00 and a one year high of $141.47.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

