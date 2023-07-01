Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144,580 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $18,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $125.95 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $176.34. The stock has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

