Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $12.17 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 9.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $240.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.44. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $177.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

