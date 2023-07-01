Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $3.68 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,793 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

3M Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM opened at $100.03 on Friday. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $152.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.76 and a 200-day moving average of $108.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.