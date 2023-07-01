Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $6.98 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $14,727,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the first quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $226.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.94 and a 12-month high of $228.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 42.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRSK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wendy E. Lane acquired 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,281 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,509. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

