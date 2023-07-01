Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,855 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.24.

General Mills Trading Up 0.5 %

GIS stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.16 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,341 shares of company stock worth $4,163,978. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

