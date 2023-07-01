Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 3,150 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $9,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $87.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.57. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

