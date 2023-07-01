Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 64,634 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,819,981 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 64,634 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.8% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $95,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94. The firm has a market cap of $210.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

