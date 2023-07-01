BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Up 450.0% in June

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 318,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,306 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

