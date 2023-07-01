BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRSP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 39.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,820,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,654,000 after buying an additional 2,485,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,271,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after purchasing an additional 814,650 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 58.0% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,196,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,108 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the first quarter valued at $16,207,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after buying an additional 145,293 shares in the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

BRSP stock opened at $6.73 on Monday. BrightSpire Capital has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.31 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.08%.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

