Brokerages Set Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target at $41.44

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.44.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

RCUS opened at $20.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $36.13.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.03). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 233.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. bought 1,010,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.26 per share, with a total value of $19,452,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,823,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,491,538.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. acquired 1,010,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.26 per share, with a total value of $19,452,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,823,029 shares in the company, valued at $285,491,538.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,563 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $243,094.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 394,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,559,000 after buying an additional 805,534 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 13,466 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,581,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 50.3% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 97,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 32,571 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

