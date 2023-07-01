Brokerages Set BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) PT at $15.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

In related news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $31,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,375.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,431,000 after buying an additional 3,542,051 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,967,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,445 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $22,829,000. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $16,222,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCRX opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.98. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $15.43.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

