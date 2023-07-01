Brokerages Set Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Price Target at C$242.64

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$242.64.

Several research firms have commented on BYD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$244.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. National Bankshares raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$220.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$252.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$240.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$222.12. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$134.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$254.76.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$0.11. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of C$966.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$919.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 5.8767692 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

