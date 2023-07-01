Brokerages Set Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target at $56.73

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.73.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTLT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. William Blair lowered shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $43.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 197.10, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $115.33.

Insider Activity at Catalent

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.44 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalent will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 125.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares during the last quarter.

About Catalent

(Free Report

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Further Reading

