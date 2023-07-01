Brokerages Set Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Price Target at $96.33

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.33.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Clearfield from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Clearfield Trading Down 0.1 %
CLFD opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The company has a market cap of $722.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.14. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $134.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Clearfield by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Clearfield by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Clearfield Company Profile
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
