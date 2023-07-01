Brokerages Set Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Price Target at $96.33

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Clearfield from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

CLFD opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The company has a market cap of $722.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.14. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $134.90.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Clearfield had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $71.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Clearfield by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Clearfield by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

