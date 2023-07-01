Brokerages Set Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) PT at $14.29

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $30.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.51.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,240 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $56,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,743,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,883,084.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,100 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,458,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,910,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,723,000 after purchasing an additional 548,630 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter worth $40,540,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,847,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,293,000 after acquiring an additional 433,758 shares in the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

