Brokerages Set Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) PT at $50.14

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.23.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DT. William Blair began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $224,284.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 52,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $2,697,496.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 127,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,900.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $224,284.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,205,907 shares of company stock valued at $943,831,523 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth $3,129,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 169,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 65,860 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 50,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 342,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 136,819 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DT stock opened at $51.47 on Monday. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.11, a PEG ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

