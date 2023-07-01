Brokerages Set Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) PT at $50.14

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2023

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTFree Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.23.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DT. William Blair began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $224,284.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 52,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $2,697,496.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 127,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,900.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $224,284.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,205,907 shares of company stock valued at $943,831,523 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth $3,129,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 169,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 65,860 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 50,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 342,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 136,819 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of DT stock opened at $51.47 on Monday. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.11, a PEG ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTFree Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.