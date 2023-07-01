Brokerages Set GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) PT at $1,576.88

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,576.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of GSK

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in GSK by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in GSK by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GSK by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in GSK by 504.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in GSK by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. 13.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. GSK has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The company has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Analysts forecast that GSK will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 16.43%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

