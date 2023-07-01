Brokerages Set Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) PT at $23.80

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on HR. Barclays boosted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of HR stock opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.25 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -620.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2022, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

