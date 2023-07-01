Brokerages Set Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Price Target at $52.10

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at about $560,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 55.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 523,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,729,000 after buying an additional 186,122 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,985,000 after buying an additional 310,770 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HP opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.66. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $769.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.49 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

