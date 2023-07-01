Brokerages Set Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Target Price at $680.50

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $680.50.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lonza Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $59.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average is $58.86. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00.

Lonza Group Increases Dividend

About Lonza Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Lonza Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.

Featured Articles

