Brokerages Set Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Target Price at $73.78

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.78.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $270,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 524,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,346,778.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $270,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,346,778.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $32,724.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,306.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,704. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Natera Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at $1,868,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Natera by 69.7% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 62,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 25,557 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 58.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 65,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natera has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $59.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 101.02% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. The business had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera will post -4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natera

(Free Report

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.