Brokerages Set Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Target Price at $30.30

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.56.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.3 %

OHI opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $924,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 715,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,603,000 after acquiring an additional 154,210 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,333,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,551,000 after acquiring an additional 356,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.

