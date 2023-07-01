Brokerages Set PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Target Price at $105.64

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.64.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDD. Benchmark raised their target price on PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Nomura raised their target price on PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. HSBC reduced their price target on PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Get PDD alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDD

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,625,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,449,000 after purchasing an additional 415,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,309,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,558 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,643,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,399,000 after purchasing an additional 327,833 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 266.5% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,642,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,089,000.

PDD Stock Performance

PDD stock opened at $69.14 on Wednesday. PDD has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.49 and its 200-day moving average is $80.24.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. On average, research analysts predict that PDD will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.