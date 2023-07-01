Brokerages Set ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Target Price at $4.35

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.35.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRQR. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. JMP Securities upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, April 7th.

Institutional Trading of ProQR Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $6,183,000. M28 Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 1,910,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 908,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 268,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 929,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 324,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 39,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $130.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $3.85.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.97% and a negative net margin of 1,707.31%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

