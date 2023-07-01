Brokerages Set Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Target Price at $71.03

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.04.

A number of research firms recently commented on O. Mizuho decreased their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

NYSE:O opened at $59.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 661,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,880,000 after buying an additional 16,280 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 79.2% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 14,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $961,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

