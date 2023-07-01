Brokerages Set Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Target Price at $51.09

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.09.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

RCKT opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.83 and a quick ratio of 10.83. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $24.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider John Militello sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,678.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 183.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 628,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 406,514 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $4,043,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,857,000 after acquiring an additional 40,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

