Brokerages Set Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Target Price at $5.06

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.06.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIRI. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,054.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 49.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

SIRI stock opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

