Brokerages Set Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) PT at $302.00

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $302.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Stryker Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $305.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.57. Stryker has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

About Stryker

(Free Report

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.