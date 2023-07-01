Brokerages Set Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Price Target at $110.00

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $127.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Wolters Kluwer has a one year low of $93.19 and a one year high of $135.35.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

