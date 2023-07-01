Brokers Offer Predictions for Carter Bankshares, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Free Report) – DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Carter Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Carter Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.46 million. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 16.79%.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Carter Bankshares stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $354.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.89. Carter Bankshares has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 249.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 38.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carter Bankshares news, CEO Dyke Litz H. Van bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $29,304.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,446 shares in the company, valued at $525,420.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carter Bankshares news, CEO Dyke Litz H. Van bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $29,304.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,446 shares in the company, valued at $525,420.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Loran Adams sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $27,610.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $106,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,277 shares of company stock valued at $30,380 and have sold 4,217 shares valued at $59,743. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits.

