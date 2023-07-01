Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield

Brookfield Trading Up 3.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,749,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after purchasing an additional 177,334 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brookfield by 3.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,541,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,600,000 after buying an additional 208,623 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Brookfield by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield by 3,768.8% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,399,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after buying an additional 4,285,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its position in Brookfield by 10.4% during the first quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 2,982,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,187,000 after buying an additional 282,010 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. Brookfield has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 84.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

About Brookfield

(Free Report

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.