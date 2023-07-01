Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 2,007 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,367,000 after buying an additional 1,243,852 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 473,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,723,000 after acquiring an additional 314,382 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS stock opened at $322.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.36 and a 200-day moving average of $339.69. The company has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,164,629.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,833,500 shares of company stock valued at $646,620,506 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

