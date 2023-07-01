Brookstone Capital Management Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 484,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 61,679 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $19,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,273,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,028,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,266,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,358,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,682,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,134,486,000 after purchasing an additional 562,742 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verizon Communications Price Performance

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $156.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.