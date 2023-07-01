Brookstone Capital Management Raises Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ opened at $246.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.32. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of -482.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -698.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.71.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

