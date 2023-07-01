Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 103,895 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,226 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.