BTIG Research Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $55.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Uber Technologies from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.44.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.43 and a 52-week high of $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $87.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,148,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,416,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,730,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,143 shares of company stock worth $6,047,399. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,929,224,000 after buying an additional 6,148,269 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,568,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,785,980 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $658,916,000 after buying an additional 660,757 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

