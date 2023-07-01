Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bumble were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Bumble by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 24,327 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bumble by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 4th quarter valued at $2,793,000.

BMBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Bumble from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $207,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMBL opened at $16.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average is $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $39.33.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $242.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.92 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

