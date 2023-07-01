Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU) Short Interest Update

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Burtech Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Burtech Acquisition stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRKHU opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33. Burtech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $11.24.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

