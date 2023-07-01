C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on C3.ai from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on C3.ai from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush upgraded C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

NYSE:AI opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.10. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.52.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.32 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 100.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $5,050,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,001,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $5,050,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,001,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $152,426.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,353 shares in the company, valued at $11,354,430.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 610,243 shares of company stock valued at $21,091,840 over the last ninety days. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in C3.ai by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 13.7% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 114.2% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 55,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 35,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

