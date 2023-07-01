Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Truist Financial

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CADE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:CADE opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average is $22.54. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.09 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 189.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

