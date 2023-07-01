Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Insider Karl Siegling Buys 25,000 Shares

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM – Free Report) insider Karl Siegling purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.73 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,200.00 ($12,133.33).

Cadence Capital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Cadence Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Cadence Capital’s payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

About Cadence Capital

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

