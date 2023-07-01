Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Cut to C$49.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CCO has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Cameco from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Cameco from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

TSE CCO opened at C$41.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.07. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$26.62 and a 12 month high of C$43.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Free Report ) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$687.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, analysts predict that Cameco will post 1.0297572 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

