Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CANF opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.27. Can-Fite BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Can-Fite BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a negative net margin of 1,284.52%. Research analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.