Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Lowered to C$93.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$105.00 to C$93.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$89.71.

TSE CNQ opened at C$74.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$75.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$76.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.05. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$58.75 and a 12 month high of C$84.25.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Free Report ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.62 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.48 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.94% and a return on equity of 25.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.9403315 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.46, for a total value of C$4,527,600.00. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

