Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) PT Lowered to C$123.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$124.00 to C$123.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CP. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$111.60.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$107.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$106.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$104.95. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of C$90.00 and a 52 week high of C$112.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

