Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.09.

CANO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cano Health to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

In other Cano Health news, CFO Brian D. Koppy sold 23,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $29,960.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 802,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,263.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cano Health news, CFO Brian D. Koppy sold 23,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $29,960.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 802,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,263.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Aguilar sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,613,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 952,694 shares of company stock worth $1,283,288 in the last 90 days. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CANO. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 11,402.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,490,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 5,442,581 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 1,847.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 4,290,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 4,070,617 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after buying an additional 3,149,952 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 4th quarter worth about $3,661,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 4th quarter worth about $3,620,000. 34.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CANO opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. Cano Health has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -0.03.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $866.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.21 million. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Cano Health will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

