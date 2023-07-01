Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 250 ($3.18).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 270 ($3.43) to GBX 230 ($2.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 275 ($3.50) to GBX 295 ($3.75) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 235 ($2.99) to GBX 220 ($2.80) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Capricorn Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of CNE stock opened at GBX 186.80 ($2.38) on Friday. Capricorn Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 178.40 ($2.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 263.20 ($3.35). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 202.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 229.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £269.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.43, a PEG ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.65, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a GBX 115 ($1.46) dividend. This represents a yield of 52.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This is an increase from Capricorn Energy’s previous dividend of $32.00.

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

